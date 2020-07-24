subscribe to newsletter
  USPA Announces Tender For Delphi Tanker Removal From Odesa Seaport Water Area For UAH 24.7 Million
USPA Announces Tender For Delphi Tanker Removal From Odesa Seaport Water Area For UAH 24.7 Million

The Ukrainian Seaports Authority (USPA) has announced a tender for the removal of the Delphi tanker from the Odesa seaport’s water area with an expected cost of UAH 24.682 million.

This is evidenced by data in the ProZorro public procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The vessel must be moved to the Chornomorsk seaport.

The deadline for submission of proposals is August 28.

The auction is scheduled for October 5.

According to the conditions, the deadline for the completion of work is until the end of the year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, the USPA demanded that the ship owner transfer the right to lift the Delphi tanker to it.

On June 25, the USPA demanded that the ship owner solve the problem with lifting the Delphi tanker.

Until July 20, the captain of the seaport set the date for lifting the tanker by the owner; only after this period the USPA has the right to lift the tanker.

On November 22, 2019, the Delphi tanker ran aground near Odesa.

The concentration of petroleum products at the crash site of the Delphi tanker near Odesa exceeded the norm 157 times.

