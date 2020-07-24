subscribe to newsletter
Zelenskyy's June Salary UAH 28,000

Таня Герасимова
salary, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officials' salaries

The salary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for June made UAH 28,000.

The State Affairs Department of has said this in a response to a request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The salary to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in June 2020 was accrued in the amount of the official salary - UAH 28,000," the response says.

No other components of the salary (allowances, bonuses etc.) to the President of Ukraine were established.

From the amount accrued to Zelenskyy UAH 5,460 of taxes and fees was deducted, so the salary issued to him for June amounted to UAH 22,540.

From April to the end of the quarantine, the salary of officials of state authorities is limited to UAH 47,230, however, these changes did not affect the President, since his salary is limited by an official salary that is smaller than the specified amount.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy declared UAH 15 million of income for 2019.

