6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 24, a total of six regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; and compared to July 23, Chernihiv region was declared as being compliant, and Vinnytsia region – as non-compliant with the criteria.

In particular, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (65.48%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was met by all regions.

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (16.70%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (13.03%), and Lviv region (12.52%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Ivano-Frankivsk region (48.13%), Vinnytsia region (17.60%), and Ternopil region (54.42%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 37.71%, the number of tests was 117.43 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) – 3.81%, and dynamics – 17.53%.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

At the same time, starting August 1, the regions of Ukraine will be divided into green, yellow, orange and red zones depending on the epidemical situation.

On July 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 972 over July 22 to 62,823, and the number of deaths rose by 20 over July 22 to 1,571, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 13.6%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 17.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 24, there were 62,823 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,571 lethal cases; besides, 34,886 people had recovered.

On July 23, a total of 972 new cases were registered, 886 people recovered, and 20 people died.

Therefore, on July 23, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (972 vs 886).

The share of new cases as at July 23 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 22.

As at the morning of July 24, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,366, up 0.25% over July 23.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus infection cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,588), the city of Kyiv (7,396), and Chernivtsi region (5,485).