24 July 2020, Friday
Cabinet Distributes UAH 66 Billion From Anti-Covid-19 Fund

Таня Герасимова
Cabinet of Ministers, anti-Covid-19 fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has distributed UAH 66 billion from the anti-Covid-19 fund.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at July 24, the Government had distributed UAH 66 billion from the fund among high-priority directions.

About UAH 7 billion was allocated to finance the unemployment fund.

UAH 1.2 billion was allocated to the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine for individual entrepreneurs.

UAH 2.5 billion was allotted to pay additional salary to military men, police officers and respective categories.

Besides, UAH 35 billion will be allocated for reconstruction, repair and maintenance of automobile roads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Valerii Patskan, the chairperson of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine, said that the anti-Covid-19 fund must have enough funds in case of the second coronavirus wave in Ukraine.

