Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 30 To 3,421 On July 23

On July 23, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 30 over July 21 to 3,421.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 23, one person was hospitalized.

Besides, 46 people recovered, and since the start of the epidemic, 2,511 have already recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 647 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized and the rest 2,774 people stayed in self-isolation.

59 coronavirus-infected people have died from Covid-19 in the region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 33 over July 21 to 3,391.

On July 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 972 over July 22 to 62,823, and the number of deaths rose by 20 over July 22 to 1,571, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 13.6%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 17.6%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 24, there were 62,823 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,571 lethal cases; besides, 34,886 people had recovered.

On July 23, a total of 972 new cases were registered, 886 people recovered, and 20 people died.

Therefore, on July 23, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (972 vs 886).

The share of new cases as at July 23 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 22.

As at the morning of July 24, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,366, up 0.25% over July 23.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus infection cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,588), the city of Kyiv (7,396), and Chernivtsi region (5,485).