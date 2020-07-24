Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 13.6% To 972 On July 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 17.6% To 20 – NSDC

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 13.6% To 972 On July 23, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up

On July 23, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 972 over July 22 to 62,823, and the number of deaths rose by 20 over July 22 to 1,571, at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 13.6%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 17.6%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 24, there were 62,823 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,571 lethal cases; besides, 34,886 people had recovered.

On July 23, a total of 972 new cases were registered, 886 people recovered, and 20 people died.

Therefore, on July 23, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (972 vs 886).

The share of new cases as at July 23 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 22.

As at the morning of July 24, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,366, up 0.25% over July 23.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus infection cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,588), the city of Kyiv (7,396), and Chernivtsi region (5,485).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 5,399 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,706 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,852, Volyn region – 3,446, Kyiv region – 3,421, Kharkiv region – 3,277, Odesa region – 2,749, Ternopil region – 2,604, Vinnytsia region – 2,462, Zhytomyr region – 1,670, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,302, and Khmelnytskyi region – 1,021 cases.

A total of 888 cases have been registered in Cherkasy region, 830 cases – Donetsk region, 712 cases – Zaporizhia region, 689 cases – Kirovohrad region, 679 cases – Chernihiv region, 536 cases – Mykolayiv region, 397 cases – Sumy region, 378 cases – Poltava region, 218 cases – Kherson region, and 118 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 856 over July 21 to 61,851, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over July 21 to 1,551; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 3.3% and the number of lethal cases rose by 6.2%.

On July 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 829 over July 20 to 60,995, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over July 20 to 1,534; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 23.2%, and that of new lethal cases decreased by 20%.