Ukrainian news
Suspected Hostage Taker Kryvosh Denies Having Accomplices

Даша Зубкова
Maksym Kryvosh, who is suspected of taking hostages in Lutsk, has denied that he had accomplices and said that he does not regret his actions.

He said this during a court session, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have no accomplices. These are all inventions by the special services," he said.

Kryvosh also said that he did not regret his actions.

"I do not regret anything," the suspect said.

He added that time would tell if he did the right thing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police detained Kryvosh on July 22.

He has been charged with a terrorist attack and a hostage taking.

Больше новостей о: hostages Lutsk Maksym Kryvosh bus seizure accomplices

