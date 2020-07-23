Court Orders Arrest Of Kryvosh On Suspicion Of Taking Hostages In Lutsk

A district court in Lutsk (Volyn region) has ordered arrest of Maksym Kryvosh on suspicion of taking hostages in Lutsk.

The court announced this decision on Thursday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court ordered arrest of Kryvosh without bail until September 18.

The suspect decided not to appeal against the court’s decision.

After announcement of the court’s decision, Kryvosh shouted: "Wait for the continuation of the Antisystem performance."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an armed man seized a bus in Lutsk at 09:45 a.m. on July 21 and took 20 passengers hostage.

Law enforcement officials later established that the suspect is 45-year-old Kryvosh, who had previously served a total of 10 years in prison for committing a number of serious crimes.

Kryvosh later released all the hostages and surrendered to law enforcement officers.