subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Court Orders Arrest Of Kryvosh On Suspicion Of Taking Hostages In Lutsk
23 July 2020, Thursday, 17:42 11
Events 2020-07-24T00:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Orders Arrest Of Kryvosh On Suspicion Of Taking Hostages In Lutsk

Court Orders Arrest Of Kryvosh On Suspicion Of Taking Hostages In Lutsk

Даша Зубкова
court, arrest, hostages, Lutsk, Maksym Kryvosh, bus seizure

A district court in Lutsk (Volyn region) has ordered arrest of Maksym Kryvosh on suspicion of taking hostages in Lutsk.

The court announced this decision on Thursday, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court ordered arrest of Kryvosh without bail until September 18.

The suspect decided not to appeal against the court’s decision.

After announcement of the court’s decision, Kryvosh shouted: "Wait for the continuation of the Antisystem performance."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an armed man seized a bus in Lutsk at 09:45 a.m. on July 21 and took 20 passengers hostage.

Law enforcement officials later established that the suspect is 45-year-old Kryvosh, who had previously served a total of 10 years in prison for committing a number of serious crimes.

Kryvosh later released all the hostages and surrendered to law enforcement officers.

Больше новостей о: court arrest hostages Lutsk Maksym Kryvosh bus seizure

Zelenskyy Tells How He Managed To Persuade Hostage...
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk
Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under ...
Court Arrests Part Of Property Of Ex-Governor Of K...
Court Orders Arrest Of Kryvosh On Suspicion Of Taking Hostages In Lutsk
Man Who Threatened Law Enforcement Officers With Grenade In Poltava Frees Hostage, Disappears Into Forest
News
NBU Improves Forecast Of Inflation Growth From 6% To 4.7% In 2020 17:49
Suspected Hostage Taker Kryvosh Denies Having Accomplices 17:45
Court Orders Arrest Of Kryvosh On Suspicion Of Taking Hostages In Lutsk 17:42
EU Provides EUR 1.2 Billion In Macro-Financial Assistance To Ukraine 17:39
Man Who Threatened Law Enforcement Officers With Grenade In Poltava Frees Hostage, Disappears Into Forest 17:37
more news
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until August 31 17:56
Cabinet Divides Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange And Red Zones Depending On Epidemiological Situation From August 1 18:06
Zelenskyy Tells How He Managed To Persuade Hostage Taker Kryvosh In Lutsk To Release Hostages 13:44
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:03
Ukraine To Announce Switch Tender Offer For USD 750 Million In Eurobonds Maturing In 2021 And 2022 On July 23 Concurrently With New Bond Issue 17:58
more news
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 6.8 Billion And USD 171 Million 13:47
Zelenskyy Tells How He Managed To Persuade Hostage Taker Kryvosh In Lutsk To Release Hostages 13:44
Ukraine To Announce Switch Tender Offer For USD 750 Million In Eurobonds Maturing In 2021 And 2022 On July 23 Concurrently With New Bond Issue 17:58
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 23.2% To 829 On July 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 20% To 16 – NSDC 13:39
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 132 To 7,166 On July 21 – Klitschko 13:41
more news
Suspected Hostage Taker Kryvosh Denies Having Accomplices
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok