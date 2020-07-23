subscribe to newsletter
  • Man Who Threatened Law Enforcement Officers With Grenade In Poltava Frees Hostage, Disappears Into Forest
23 July 2020, Thursday, 17:37
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Roman Skrypnyk, who threatened law enforcement officers with a grenade and took a police colonel hostage in Poltava, has freed the hostage and disappeared into the forest.

The press service of the National Police announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The suspect left the car in the middle of the road and hid in a forest... The hostage was released. He is unharmed," the statement said.

Police Colonel Vitalii Shyian, the head of the Criminal Investigation Department at the Poltava Regional Police Department, was taken hostage by the suspect.

A special operation to arrest Skrypnyk is currently underway.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Skrypnyk has four criminal records.

