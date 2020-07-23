Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 112 To 7,278 On July 22 – Klitschko

subscribe to newsletter
23 July 2020, Thursday
Даша Зубкова
On July 22, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 112 over July 21 to 7,278.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 60 women aged 19-88; two girls aged six months and 14 years old; 47 men aged 19-73; and three boys aged 4-15.

A total of 13 people were hospitalized, and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people stayed in self-isolation.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 20, Solomiyanskyi district – 13, Desnianskyi district – 16, and Pecherskyi district – 13.

A total of 25 people recovered on July 22.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 2,546 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 132 over July 20 to 7,166.

On July 22, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 856 over July 21 to 61,851, and the number of deaths rose by 17 over July 21 to 1,551; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 3.3% and the number of lethal cases rose by 6.2%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 23, there were 61,851 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,551 lethal cases; besides, 34,000 people had recovered.

On July 22, a total of 856 new cases were registered, 828 people recovered and 17 people died.

Therefore, on July 22, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (856 vs 838).

The share of new cases as at July 22 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 21.

As at the morning of July 23, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,300, up 11 over July 22.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (8,462), the city of Kyiv (7,278), and Chernivtsi region (5,443).

