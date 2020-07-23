Man Takes Police Officer Hostage In Poltava

A man threatening with a grenade to police officers in Poltava has taken hostage the head of the criminal investigation department from the Main National Police Department in Poltava region Shiyan.

Anton Heraschenko, a deputy interior affairs minister, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that on July 23 at 9:05 a.m., employees of the criminal investigation department were trying to detain a man, who is reasonably suspected of appropriation of vehicles, near the building of the administrative court.

During the detention, the suspect pulled out a grenade and started to threaten with its detonation.

Heraschenko noted that the man was holding a police officer on their arm.

An operational headquarters was established at the scene.

After some negotiations, the evildoer exchanged the police officer for the head of the criminal investigation department Shiyan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the man was threatening with detonation of a grenade in Poltava.