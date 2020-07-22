Cabinet Divides Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange And Red Zones Depending On Epidemiological Situation From August 1

The Cabinet of Ministers divided regions into green, yellow, orange and red zones, depending on the epidemiological situation from August 1.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Depending on the epidemiological situation in the region or individual administrative-territorial units, a green, yellow, orange or red level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 is set. The level will be determined by automated software based on certain algorithms and collected data and will be approved by the National Commission of Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies," said the Minister of Health, Maksym Stepanov.

In this case, the basic level of monitoring will be the level of the region's indicators.

The division criteria will remain the occupancy of beds allocated for hospitalization of patients with coronavirus infection in hospitals (no more than 50%), the number of tests per 100,000 population (at least 24), the dynamics of an increase in the number of new cases (no more than 10%), the rate of detection of the disease (no more than 11%).

“When there is no excess, the region and districts are in the green zone,” commented Stepanov.

At the same time, even in the green zone, the use of masks or respirators in public buildings will be mandatory, and public events will be limited to no more than 1 visitor per 5 square meters.

There will also be restrictions on passenger traffic in public transport within the number of seats.

Regions and districts in the green zone will not need to tighten quarantine restrictions.

The transition between zones will be carried out if the criteria are exceeded for 5 consecutive days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until August 31.