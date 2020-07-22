7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 22, a total of seven regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; and compared to July 21, Vinnytsia region was declared as being compliant with the criteria, and Ternopil region – non-compliant.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (70.08%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Chernihiv region (20.69).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (17.10%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (12.68%), Lviv region (16.11%), and Kharkiv region (11.19%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Ivano-Frankivsk region (52.82%) Lviv region (77.78%), and Ternopil region (13.77%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 38.16%, the number of tests was 112.17 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) – 3.95%, and dynamics – 14.90%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

As at July 21, a total of seven regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; and compared to July 20, the city of Kyiv and Odesa region were again declared as being compliant with the criteria.

On July 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 829 over July 20 to 60,995, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over July 20 to 1,534; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 23.2%, and that of new lethal cases decreased by 20%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 21, there were 60,995 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,534 lethal cases; besides, 33,172 people had recovered.

On July 21, a total of 829 new coronavirus cases were registered, 973 people recovered, and 16 people died.

Therefore, on July 21, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (829 vs 973).

The share of new cases as at July 21 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 20.

As at the morning of July 22, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,289, down 0.6% over July 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,353), the city of Kyiv (7,166) and Chernivtsi region (5,404).