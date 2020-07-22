subscribe to newsletter
  NBU Council Appoints Heletii As NBU Deputy Head Instead Of Churii
NBU Council Appoints Heletii As NBU Deputy Head Instead Of Churii

NBU Council Appoints Heletii As NBU Deputy Head Instead Of Churii

NBU, Yurii Heletii, NBU Council, Oleh Churii, Kyrylo Shevchenko

At a meeting on July 22, 2020, the Council of the National Bank appointed Yurii Heletii as Deputy Head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) instead of Oleh Churii.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the NBU Kyrylo Shevchenko submitted a candidacy for this post to the Council of the National Bank.

From July 23, 2020, Oleh Churii will terminate the powers of the deputy head of the NBU in connection with the end of his term of office and dismissal.

"Yurii Heletii is a politically independent technocrat, an experienced and knowledgeable professional. He has sufficient practical experience in the public sector and directly at the National Bank. Yurii Heletii is respected and supported by international financial circles and partners. I am sure Yurii will be able to adequately apply his knowledge and experience as a member of the National Bank's team," Shevchenko said.

Heletii graduated from the Ivan Franko Lviv National University: in 2001 - Faculty of International Relations (specialist in international economic relations, translator); in 2002 - Faculty of Law (specialist in jurisprudence).

In 2002 he completed the training course "European Economics, Integration and Law" (Faculty of Economics and Law, University of Bayreuth (Germany).

After completing his studies, he worked at the National Bank, where during 2003-2015 he worked his way up from an economist of the first category to the head of a division in the structure of banking supervision.

In 2012, he received a PhD in Economics from the Institute of Regional Studies of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

From October 2015 to July 2018, he held the post of Director of the Financial Policy Department of the Ministry of Finance, where, in particular, he was involved in strategic reform of the state banking sector, development of the financial services market, and the securities market.

Since July 2018 he worked as the Deputy Minister of Finance of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 10, 2020, the term of office of Oleh Churii as the Deputy Head of the NBU expired.

In accordance with the Law of Ukraine On the National Bank of Ukraine, he continued to hold office until the relevant personnel decision of the Council of the National Bank.

NBU Council Appoints Heletii As NBU Deputy Head Instead Of Churii
