Ukraine To Announce Switch Tender Offer For USD 750 Million In Eurobonds Maturing In 2021 And 2022 On July 23 Concurrently With New Bond Issue

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine plans to announce an accelerated switch tender offer for up to USD 750 million in outstanding Ukrainian external government bonds maturing in 2021 and 2022 on Thursday, July 23, concurrently with a new bond issue.

The Ministry of Finance announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Finance has mandated certain international investment banks in connection with a proposed offering of dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes with a maturity of 12-years under Regulation S/Rule 144A.

Subject to certain exceptions, these securities may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada, or Japan, or to/for the account or benefit of any national, resident, or citizen of Australia, Canada, or Japan.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine canceled the placement of a USD-1.75-billion Eurobond issue in early July due to the resignation of the National Bank of Ukraine’s head Yakiv Smolii.

