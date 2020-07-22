Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until August 31

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the adaptive quarantine until August 31.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is a new decree. It is proposed to apply it from August 1 to August 31," said Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

According to the new regulations, depending on the epidemic situation, regions will be divided into green, yellow, orange and red zones.

The separation criteria will remain the occupancy of beds allocated for hospitalization of patients with coronavirus infection in hospitals, the number of tests per 100,000 of the population, the dynamics of the increase in the number of new cases, and the rate of detection of the disease.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Quarantine in Ukraine was introduced on March 12.