subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Raises Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 7.2% To UAH 2,297 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For July
22 July 2020, Wednesday, 17:54 14
Economy 2020-07-22T20:30:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Raises Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 7.2% To UAH 2,297 Per Thousand Cubic Meters F

Naftogaz Raises Gas Price For Population Under PSO Conditions By 7.2% To UAH 2,297 Per Thousand Cubic Meters For July

Даша Зубкова
gas, Naftogaz, gas price, gas price for population

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has raised the July price for natural gas for the population under the public service obligation (PSO) conditions by 7.2% or UAH 155 per thousand cubic meters to 2,297.53 per thousand cubic meters (less VAT; extra charges for gas transportation and distribution gas pipelines) over June.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“World gas prices traditionally fall during periods of low demand and rise in anticipation of the heating season. And, despite the coronavirus, economic crisis and reduced demand, 2020 was no exception to this seasonal rule. However, the price is still record low in comparison with previous periods, and we can already assume today that in the second half of the year, at the height of the heating season, the cost of gas will still be lower than in 2019. According to preliminary calculations, it will be 20, or even 30%,” said Naftogaz board chairman Andrii Kobolev.

The company noted that prices at major European gas hubs began to rise in the last decade of June and early July, reaching their highest values ​​since mid-May.

In turn, the constraining factors for Ukrainian gas prices are significant gas reserves in domestic storage facilities and a record gap between supply and demand.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz lowered the June price for natural gas for the population under the public service obligation (PSO) conditions by 5.9% or UAH 133.44 per thousand cubic meters to 2,142.28 per thousand cubic meters (less VAT; extra charges for gas transportation and distribution gas pipelines) over May.

Starting January 1, 2020, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company sells/delivers gas under the PSO at the prices set by the seller (supplier) and buyer (consumer), but not higher the level that includes arithmetic mean value of prices (End of Day) of gas Day-Ahead and Weekend) at the Dutch hub (TTF) for the period between 1-22 of the month the gas is supplied in compliance with the information provided by the Powernext/EEX, the difference (spread) between the price at the TTF hub and the border of Ukraine and the tariff for gas transportation services for the entry point in Ukraine at the interstate connection with Poland/Slovakia/Hungary.

Больше новостей о: gas Naftogaz gas price gas price for population

Biden Requested Poroshenko Not To Let Groysman Dis...
Spot Price Of Gas At Netherlands TTF Gas Hub Decre...
Reduction Of Heating Tariffs Possible If Gas Price...
Naftogaz Lowers Gas Price For Population Under PSO...
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until August 31
NBU Council Appoints Heletii As NBU Deputy Head Instead Of Churii
News
Cabinet Divides Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange And Red Zones Depending On Epidemiological Situation From August 1 18:06
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:03
NBU Council Appoints Heletii As NBU Deputy Head Instead Of Churii 18:01
Ukraine To Announce Switch Tender Offer For USD 750 Million In Eurobonds Maturing In 2021 And 2022 On July 23 Concurrently With New Bond Issue 17:58
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until August 31 17:56
more news
TOP-10 Mega Projects of Mr Yaroslavskyi for Kharkiv. Why the Businessman Was Awarded the Title of the Honorary Citizen 18:10
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expands By 13 To 39 Over Week - Foreign Ministry 17:35
Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July 17:29
Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under Personal Control 12:47
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain 12:44
Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under Personal Control 12:47
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:17
Chernyshov's June Salary UAH 47,200, His Deputies’ UAH 16,000-47,200, State Secretary’s UAH 60,800 17:22
State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019 17:26
more news
Ukraine To Announce Switch Tender Offer For USD 750 Million In Eurobonds Maturing In 2021 And 2022 On July 23 Concurrently With New Bond Issue
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok