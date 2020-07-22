subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 6.8 Billion And USD 171 Million
22 July 2020, Wednesday, 13:47 19
Economy 2020-07-22T13:48:13+03:00
Ukrainian news
Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 6.8 Billion And USD 171 Million

Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 6.8 Billion And USD 171 Million

Даша Зубкова
finance, securities, Finance Ministry, loan bonds, bonds, domestic government loan bonds

On July 21, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 6.8 billion and USD 171 million.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The maturity of the hryvnia-denominated government bonds is six months and two years.

A total of UAH 4.67 billion was attracted from the placement of six-month bonds and UAH 2.1 billion – two-year bonds to the state budget.

The weighted average yield of the six-month government bonds made 7.74%, while that of the two-year bonds was 10.25%.

At the same time, the placement of the dollar-denominated bonds brought the state budget USD 171 million.

The weighted average interest rate remained the same – 3.39%.

As a result of the placement, the ministry managed to attract UAH 11.5 billion to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

Больше новостей о: finance securities Finance Ministry loan bonds bonds domestic government loan bonds

Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until August 31
NBU Council Appoints Heletii As NBU Deputy Head Instead Of Churii
News
Cabinet Divides Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange And Red Zones Depending On Epidemiological Situation From August 1 18:06
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:03
NBU Council Appoints Heletii As NBU Deputy Head Instead Of Churii 18:01
Ukraine To Announce Switch Tender Offer For USD 750 Million In Eurobonds Maturing In 2021 And 2022 On July 23 Concurrently With New Bond Issue 17:58
Cabinet Extends Adaptive Quarantine Until August 31 17:56
more news
TOP-10 Mega Projects of Mr Yaroslavskyi for Kharkiv. Why the Businessman Was Awarded the Title of the Honorary Citizen 18:10
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expands By 13 To 39 Over Week - Foreign Ministry 17:35
Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July 17:29
Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under Personal Control 12:47
more news
Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain 12:44
Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under Personal Control 12:47
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:17
Chernyshov's June Salary UAH 47,200, His Deputies’ UAH 16,000-47,200, State Secretary’s UAH 60,800 17:22
State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019 17:26
more news
Ukraine To Announce Switch Tender Offer For USD 750 Million In Eurobonds Maturing In 2021 And 2022 On July 23 Concurrently With New Bond Issue
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok