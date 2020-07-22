Finance Ministry Places Government Bonds For UAH 6.8 Billion And USD 171 Million

On July 21, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed government domestic loan bonds for UAH 6.8 billion and USD 171 million.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The maturity of the hryvnia-denominated government bonds is six months and two years.

A total of UAH 4.67 billion was attracted from the placement of six-month bonds and UAH 2.1 billion – two-year bonds to the state budget.

The weighted average yield of the six-month government bonds made 7.74%, while that of the two-year bonds was 10.25%.

At the same time, the placement of the dollar-denominated bonds brought the state budget USD 171 million.

The weighted average interest rate remained the same – 3.39%.

As a result of the placement, the ministry managed to attract UAH 11.5 billion to the state budget.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.