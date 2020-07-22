subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 132 To 7,166 On July 21 – Klitschko
22 July 2020, Wednesday, 13:41 18
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 132 To 7,166 On July 21 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 21, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 132 over July 20 to 7,166.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 57 women aged 19-66; eight girls aged 4-15; 61 men aged 19-90; and six boys aged 6-14.

The number included four medical workers.

A total of 20 people were hospitalized, and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people stayed in self-isolation.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 35, Solomiyanskyi district – 17, and Dniprovskyi district – 16.

66 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 2,521 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 73 over July 19 to 7,034.

On July 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 829 over July 20 to 60,995, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over July 20 to 1,534; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 23.2%, and that of new lethal cases decreased by 20%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 21, there were 60,995 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,534 lethal cases; besides, 33,172 people had recovered.

On July 21, a total of 829 new coronavirus cases were registered, 973 people recovered, and 16 people died.

Therefore, on July 21, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (829 vs 973).

The share of new cases as at July 21 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 20.

As at the morning of July 22, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,289, down 0.6% over July 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,353), the city of Kyiv (7,166) and Chernivtsi region (5,404).

