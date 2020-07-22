Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 23.2% To 829 On July 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down 20% To 16 – NSDC

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 23.2% To 829 On July 21, Number Of New Lethal Cases Do

On July 21, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 829 over July 20 to 60,995, and the number of deaths rose by 16 over July 20 to 1,534; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 23.2%, and that of new lethal cases decreased by 20%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 21, there were 60,995 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,534 lethal cases; besides, 33,172 people had recovered.

On July 21, a total of 829 new coronavirus cases were registered, 973 people recovered, and 16 people died.

Therefore, on July 21, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (829 vs 973).

The share of new cases as at July 21 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 20.

As at the morning of July 22, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,289, down 0.6% over July 21.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,353), the city of Kyiv (7,166) and Chernivtsi region (5,404).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 5,232 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,578 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,689, Volyn region – 3,359, Kyiv region – 3,359, Kharkiv region – 3,139, Odesa region – 2,660, Ternopil region – 2,508, Vinnytsia region – 2,364, Zhytomyr region – 1,634, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,260 cases.

994 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 853 cases – Cherkasy region, 813 cases – Donetsk region, 691 cases – Zaporizhia region, 688 cases – Kirovohrad region, 654 cases – Chernihiv region, 527 cases – Mykolayiv, 383 cases – Sumy region, 360 cases – Poltava region, 217 cases – Kherson region, and 110 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 20, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 673 over July 19 to 60,166, and the number of deaths rose by 20 to 1,518; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 53.8%.

On July 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 651 over July 18 to 59,493, and the number of deaths rose by 13 to 1,498; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 62.5%.