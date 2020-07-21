subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July
21 July 2020, Tuesday, 17:29 20
Economy 2020-07-21T17:32:01+03:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plant

Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July

Таня Герасимова
renewable energy, green tariff, green tariff reduction

The parliament has adopted a draft that provides for lowering the "green tariff" by 15% for solar power plants with capacities of more than 1 MW and by 7.5% for wind power plants.

The draft law No. 3658 was adopted by 288 votes, with only 226 required for its adoption, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Renewable Energy Association of Ukraine has said that the signed memorandum on voluntary reduction of the "green tariff" does not offer a voluntary option.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that two out of the three associations of investors in renewable energy sources have signed the memorandum on voluntary reduction of the "green tariff."

The Cabinet of Ministers and producers of electricity from renewable energy sources have signed a memorandum that provides for voluntary reduction of the "green tariff."

Shmygal has said that the signing of the memorandum with renewable energy producers will allow Ukraine to save UAH 6 billion per year.

The Ukrainian Solar Energy Association has stated that 58 companies intend to appeal to arbitration courts to order Ukraine to pay its debts for electricity generated from renewable energy sources and pay compensation for lost profits.

Больше новостей о: renewable energy green tariff green tariff reduction

Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
News
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expands By 13 To 39 Over Week - Foreign Ministry 17:35
Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July 17:29
State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019 17:26
Chernyshov's June Salary UAH 47,200, His Deputies’ UAH 16,000-47,200, State Secretary’s UAH 60,800 17:22
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:17
more news
Spanish court has twice upheld the legality of Stepan Chernovetskyi`s spanish investment 10:26
TOP-10 Mega Projects of Mr Yaroslavskyi for Kharkiv. Why the Businessman Was Awarded the Title of the Honorary Citizen 18:10
"Political pressure": UkrLandFarming responds to NABU statement 13:35
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 77 To 6,961 On July 19 – Klitschko 17:41
more news
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 73 To 7,034 On July 20 – Klitschko 12:31
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Decrease Up 3.4% To 673 On July 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 53.8% To 20 – NSDC 12:37
Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain 12:44
Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under Personal Control 12:47
more news
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok