Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July

Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plant

The parliament has adopted a draft that provides for lowering the "green tariff" by 15% for solar power plants with capacities of more than 1 MW and by 7.5% for wind power plants.

The draft law No. 3658 was adopted by 288 votes, with only 226 required for its adoption, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Renewable Energy Association of Ukraine has said that the signed memorandum on voluntary reduction of the "green tariff" does not offer a voluntary option.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said that two out of the three associations of investors in renewable energy sources have signed the memorandum on voluntary reduction of the "green tariff."

The Cabinet of Ministers and producers of electricity from renewable energy sources have signed a memorandum that provides for voluntary reduction of the "green tariff."

Shmygal has said that the signing of the memorandum with renewable energy producers will allow Ukraine to save UAH 6 billion per year.

The Ukrainian Solar Energy Association has stated that 58 companies intend to appeal to arbitration courts to order Ukraine to pay its debts for electricity generated from renewable energy sources and pay compensation for lost profits.