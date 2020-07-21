subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019
21 July 2020, Tuesday, 17:26 18
Politics 2020-07-21T23:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019

State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019

Таня Герасимова
declaration, Mykyta Barabash, State Reserve Agency

The provisional chairman of the State Reserve Agency Mykyta Barabash declared UAH 880,000 of income and UAH 174,000 in cash in 2019.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, Barabash's income in 2019 included a salary in the Ministry of Justice of UAH 725,240, insurance payments of UAH 10,400, a salary in the State Reserve of UAH 11,200, a loan from PrivatBank of UAH 131,700, a gift in non-cash form of UAH 950.

He also owns an apartment with an area of ​​95.5 sq. m in Kyiv, while he has the right to use the apartment of a citizen of Ukraine Anton Barabash with an area of ​​251.9 sq. m in Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Besides, Barabash owns a 2013 Mazda 6, UAH 751 in an account with PrivatBank and UAH 174,000 in cash.

His wife Oleksandra Klevatska has USD 8,000 in cash and UAH 6,306 in an account with PrivatBank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the provisional chairman of the State Reserve Agency Mykyta Barabash instead of Yaroslav Pohorilyi.

He is the Deputy Chairman of the State Reserve Agency.

Больше новостей о: declaration Mykyta Barabash State Reserve Agency

Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
News
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expands By 13 To 39 Over Week - Foreign Ministry 17:35
Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July 17:29
State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019 17:26
Chernyshov's June Salary UAH 47,200, His Deputies’ UAH 16,000-47,200, State Secretary’s UAH 60,800 17:22
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:17
more news
Spanish court has twice upheld the legality of Stepan Chernovetskyi`s spanish investment 10:26
TOP-10 Mega Projects of Mr Yaroslavskyi for Kharkiv. Why the Businessman Was Awarded the Title of the Honorary Citizen 18:10
"Political pressure": UkrLandFarming responds to NABU statement 13:35
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 77 To 6,961 On July 19 – Klitschko 17:41
more news
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 73 To 7,034 On July 20 – Klitschko 12:31
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Decrease Up 3.4% To 673 On July 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 53.8% To 20 – NSDC 12:37
Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain 12:44
Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under Personal Control 12:47
more news
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok