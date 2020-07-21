State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019

The provisional chairman of the State Reserve Agency Mykyta Barabash declared UAH 880,000 of income and UAH 174,000 in cash in 2019.

This is evidenced by the data of the Unified State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Perform the Functions of the State or Local Self-Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the data, Barabash's income in 2019 included a salary in the Ministry of Justice of UAH 725,240, insurance payments of UAH 10,400, a salary in the State Reserve of UAH 11,200, a loan from PrivatBank of UAH 131,700, a gift in non-cash form of UAH 950.

He also owns an apartment with an area of ​​95.5 sq. m in Kyiv, while he has the right to use the apartment of a citizen of Ukraine Anton Barabash with an area of ​​251.9 sq. m in Kamianske in Dnipropetrovsk region.

Besides, Barabash owns a 2013 Mazda 6, UAH 751 in an account with PrivatBank and UAH 174,000 in cash.

His wife Oleksandra Klevatska has USD 8,000 in cash and UAH 6,306 in an account with PrivatBank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed the provisional chairman of the State Reserve Agency Mykyta Barabash instead of Yaroslav Pohorilyi.

He is the Deputy Chairman of the State Reserve Agency.