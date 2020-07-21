subscribe to newsletter
Chernyshov's June Salary UAH 47,200, His Deputies' UAH 16,000-47,200, State Secretary's UAH 60,800

Таня Герасимова
salary, official salary, Oleksii Chernyshov, officials' salaries

The salary of Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksii Chernyshov for June amounted to UAH 47,200, those of his deputies ranged from UAH 16,000 to UAH 47,200, and that of the State Secretary of the Ministry – UAH 60,800.

This is stated in the response of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

The amount of money accrued to Chernyshov for June amounted to UAH 56,100, but, according to the restriction on the size of the salary of officials established by the law "On the state budget of Ukraine for 2020", UAH 8,870 was deducted from the official salary.

As a result, the amount of funds accrued to Chernyshov in June amounted to UAH 47,230.

The actual amount of funds received by Chernyshov amounted to UAH 38,020.

The salary of first deputy minister Vasyl Lozynskyi was UAH 47,230, deputies Viacheslav Nehoda - UAH 47,230 hryvnia, Ihor Korkhovyi (appointed on June 17) - UAH 16,530, Hanna Kovalenko - UAH 47,230, Natalia Khotsianivska - UAH 47,230, and State Secretary Oleh Voitovych (dismissed on June 19) - UAH 60,880.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada limited the salaries of officials, MPs, prosecutors, judges, the heads and the board of state companies and members of the supervisory boards of state companies to the size of 10 minimum wages (UAH 47,200) for the time of quarantine.

News
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk
