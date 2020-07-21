Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under Personal Control

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states he had gotten the capture of hostages by an armed man in the city of Lutsk (Volyn region) under personal control.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police of Volyn region have opened a criminal case upon the capture of 20 hostages in a bus in the city of Lutsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, July 21, an armed man captured a bus with 20 hostages in Lutsk.