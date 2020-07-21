subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain
21 July 2020, Tuesday, 12:44 27
Politics 2020-07-21T21:00:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain

Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain

Таня Герасимова
Ambassador, Vadym Prystaiko, appointment

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Vadym Prystaiko, 50, as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain.

This follows from presidential decree 287 dated July 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In March 2020, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Prystaiko as the vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration the Government of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Before, since August 2019, he had been the Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine in the Government of Oleksii Honcharenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prystaiko as the vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Больше новостей о: Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko appointment

Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
News
List Of Countries Open For Ukrainian Tourists Expands By 13 To 39 Over Week - Foreign Ministry 17:35
Rada Lowers Green Tariff By 15% For Solar Power Plants With Capacities Over 1 MW And 7.5% For Wind Power Plants From July 17:29
State Reserve Agency Provisional Chair Barabash Declares UAH 880,000 Of Income And UAH 174,000 In Cash In 2019 17:26
Chernyshov's June Salary UAH 47,200, His Deputies’ UAH 16,000-47,200, State Secretary’s UAH 60,800 17:22
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 17:17
more news
Spanish court has twice upheld the legality of Stepan Chernovetskyi`s spanish investment 10:26
TOP-10 Mega Projects of Mr Yaroslavskyi for Kharkiv. Why the Businessman Was Awarded the Title of the Honorary Citizen 18:10
"Political pressure": UkrLandFarming responds to NABU statement 13:35
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 77 To 6,961 On July 19 – Klitschko 17:41
more news
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk 12:27
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 73 To 7,034 On July 20 – Klitschko 12:31
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Decrease Up 3.4% To 673 On July 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 53.8% To 20 – NSDC 12:37
Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain 12:44
Zelenskyy Gets Capture Of Hostages In Lutsk Under Personal Control 12:47
more news
Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok