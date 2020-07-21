Zelenskyy Appoints Prystaiko As Ukraine's Ambassador To Britain

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Vadym Prystaiko, 50, as Ukraine's ambassador to Britain.

This follows from presidential decree 287 dated July 20, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In March 2020, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Prystaiko as the vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration the Government of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Before, since August 2019, he had been the Foreign Affairs Minister of Ukraine in the Government of Oleksii Honcharenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Prystaiko as the vice prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.