Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Decrease Up 3.4% To 673 On July 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 53.8% To 20 – NSDC

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Decrease Up 3.4% To 673 On July 20, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 53.

On July 20, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 673 over July 19 to 60,166, and the number of deaths rose by 20 to 1,518; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 53.8%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 21, there were 60,166 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,518 lethal cases; besides, 32,199 people had recovered.

On July 20, a total of 673 new cases were registered, 760 people recovered, and 20 people died.

Therefore, on July 20, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (673 vs 760).

The share of new cases as at July 20 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 19.

As at the morning of July 21, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,449, down 0.4 over July 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,229), the city of Kyiv (7,034), and Chernivtsi region (5,363).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 5,183 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,518 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,611, Kyiv region – 3,332, Volyn region – 3,318, Kharkiv region – 3,082, Odesa region – 2,638, Ternopil region – 2,466, Vinnytsia region – 2,330, Zhytomyr region – 1,609, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,224 cases.

A total of 991 cases have been recorded in Khmelnytskyi region, 847 cases – Cherkasy region, 797 cases – Donetsk region, 686 cases – Kirovohrad region, 682 cases – Zaporizhia region, 649 cases – Chernihiv region, 524 cases – Mykolayiv region, 371 cases – Sumy region, 356 cases – Poltava region, 216 cases – Kherson region, and 110 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 651 over July 18 to 59,493, and the number of deaths rose by 13 to 1,498; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 62.5%.