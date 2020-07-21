Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 73 To 7,034 On July 20 – Klitschko

On July 20, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 73 over July 19 to 7,034.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 27 women aged 19-68; five girls aged 2-7; 38 men aged 18-60; and three boys aged 4-8.

The number included three medical workers.

Three people were hospitalized, and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people stayed in self-isolation.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Darnytskyi district, Holosiivskyi district, and Shevchenkivskyi district (10 in each).

68 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 2,455 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 77 over July 18 to 6,961.

On July 20, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 673 over July 19 to 60,166, and the number of deaths rose by 20 to 1,518; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 53.8%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 21, there were 60,166 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,518 lethal cases; besides, 32,199 people had recovered.

On July 20, a total of 673 new cases were registered, 760 people recovered, and 20 people died.

Therefore, on July 20, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (673 vs 760).

The share of new cases as at July 20 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 19.

As at the morning of July 21, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,449, down 0.4 over July 20.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,229), the city of Kyiv (7,034), and Chernivtsi region (5,363).