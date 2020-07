Armed Man Captures Bus With 20 Hostages In Lutsk

An armed man has captured a bus with 20 hostages in the city of Lutsk (Volyn region).

Press service of the National Police has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A Hostage operation has been launched in the region.

