Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 77 To 6,961 On July 19 – Klitschko

On July 19, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 77 over July 18 to 6,961.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 36 women aged 18-82; three girls aged three, seven and 12; and 38 men aged 18-76.

A total of 13 people were hospitalized on July 19.

The rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation.

The largest number of cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 18, Desnianskyi district – 10, Sviatoshynskyi district – 9, and Solomiyanskyi district – 9.

On July 19, a total of 20 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 2,386 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 87 over July 17 to 6,884, and no new deaths were registered.

On July 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 651 over July 18 to 59,493, and the number of deaths rose by 13 to 1,498; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 62.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 20, there were 59,493 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,498 lethal cases; besides, 31,439 people had recovered.

On July 19, a total of 651 new cases, 560 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 19, the indicator of newly-infected people rose again and exceeded the number of those, who had recovered (651 vs 560).

The share of new cases as at July 19 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 18.

As at the morning of July 20, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,556, up 0.29% over July 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,115), the city of Kyiv (6,961) and Chernivtsi region (5,332).