Kyiv To Resume Work Of 6 Children's Sanatoriums From July 21 - Klitschko

Kyiv intends to resume the work of six children's sanatoriums from July 21.

The mayor of Kyiv, the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since July 21, we will resume the work of six municipal sanatoriums for children," he wrote.

Klitschko noted that from July 27, children who need rehabilitation will be able to begin rehabilitation and treatment.

Sanatoriums need a week to arrange vouchers for children.

He also noted that the sanatoriums will operate in compliance with strict sanitary rules and regulations and will be 50% full.

Klitschko recently checked the readiness to restore work after the quarantine of the children's sanatorium Orliatko in Vorzel.

He noted that the institution was partially repaired, insulated, purchased sports equipment, medical equipment and furniture.

Also this year it is planned to open two more departments for the rehabilitation of children with cardio-rheumatological diseases - in the Lisova Poliana sanatorium and endocrinological diseases - in the Yalynka sanatorium.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late June, Kyiv announced that it was ready to open seven children's camps in August if quarantine restrictions were lifted.