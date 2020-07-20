Ex-Acting Ukravtodor Chair Novak Receives Improper Advantage On Territory Of Poland - NACB

Former acting chairperson of the Ukravtodor state automobile roads agency, Slavomyr Novak, received improper advantage in Poland for criminal acts in Ukraine.

Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) Artem Sytnik said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, about 50 searches are being carried out within the framework of the case.

4 people are held liable.

"Criminal actions began in Ukraine, and the object of improper advantage was obtained on the territory of another state (Poland)," he said.

According to him, the criminal actions concern the repair of roads in Ukraine.

The amount of tenders for EUR 270 million is being analyzed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Novak was detained in Poland on suspicion of corruption.