Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 37 To 3,308 On July 19

On July 19, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 37 over July 18 to 3,308.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 19, eight people were hospitalized and the rest 29 people are staying in self-isolation.

Besides, 14 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, 636 of all the infected people have been hospitalized, and the other 2,672 have been sent in self-isolation.

2,277 have already recovered.

At the same time, since the start of the epidemic, 59 coronavirus-infected people have died.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 42.

On July 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 651 over July 18 to 59,493, and the number of deaths rose by 13 to 1,498; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 62.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 20, there were 59,493 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,498 lethal cases; besides, 31,439 people had recovered.

On July 19, a total of 651 new cases, 560 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 19, the indicator of newly-infected people rose again and exceeded the number of those, who had recovered (651 vs 560).

The share of new cases as at July 19 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 18.

As at the morning of July 20, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,556, up 0.29% over July 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,115), the city of Kyiv (6,961) and Chernivtsi region (5,332).