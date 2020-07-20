subscribe to newsletter
NACB And SACPO Searching Kyiv And Lviv Within Case Upon Alleged Corruption Ex-Acting Chair Of Ukravtodor Novak

NACB And SACPO Searching Kyiv And Lviv Within Case Upon Alleged Corruption Ex-Acting Chair Of Ukravtodor Novak Suspected Of

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) are carrying out searches in Kyiv and Lviv within the case upon alleged corruption former chairperson of the Ukravtodor state automobile roads agency, Slavomyr Novak, is suspected of.

Press service of the NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The searches are being carried out within the framework of a joint with Poland investigation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, former acting chairperson of the Ukravtodor state automobile roads agency, Slavomyr Novak, has been detained in the Republic of Poland on suspicion of corruption.

The respective investigation is underway in cooperation with the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) of Ukraine.

In October 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Novak as the acting chair of Ukravtodor.

On September 25, 2019, the Government dismissed him.

