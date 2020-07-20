Kyiv And 8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 20, the city of Kyiv and eight regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions, and as compared to July 19, Kyiv was again declared as being non-compliant with the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (73.90%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Chernihiv region (16.71).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (14.45%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (11.03%), Lviv region (12.61%), and Kharkiv region (11.54%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) over the previous week was not met by Vinnytsia region (26.28%) and Ivano-Frankivsk region (30.93%), as well as the city of Kyiv (16.03%), Odesa region (11.91%) and Lviv region (50.78%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 33.22%, the number of tests was 102.15 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive PCR-tests – 4.67%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 17, the city of Kyiv and seven regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; as against July 16, Lviv region was declared non-compliant with the criteria, Chernivtsi region – compliant.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 651 over July 18 to 59,493, and the number of deaths rose by 13 to 1,498; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 62.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 20, there were 59,493 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,498 lethal cases; besides, 31,439 people had recovered.

On July 19, a total of 651 new cases, 560 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 19, the indicator of newly-infected people rose again and exceeded the number of those, who had recovered (651 vs 560).

The share of new cases as at July 19 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 18.

As at the morning of July 20, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,556, up 0.29% over July 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,115), the city of Kyiv (6,961) and Chernivtsi region (5,332).