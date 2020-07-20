Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 10.9% To 651 On July 19, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 62.5% To 13 – NSDC

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2 Days In Row, Down 10.9% To 651 On July 19, Number Of New Lethal Case

On July 19, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 651 over July 18 to 59,493, and the number of deaths rose by 13 to 1,498; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 10.9% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 62.5%.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 20, there were 59,493 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,498 lethal cases; besides, 31,439 people had recovered.

On July 19, a total of 651 new cases, 560 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 19, the indicator of newly-infected people rose again and exceeded the number of those, who had recovered (651 vs 560).

The share of new cases as at July 19 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 18.

As at the morning of July 20, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,556, up 0.29% over July 19.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (8,115), the city of Kyiv (6,961) and Chernivtsi region (5,332).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 5,144 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,440 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,536, Kyiv region – 3,308, Volyn region – 3,281, Kharkiv region – 3,033, Odesa region – 2,573, Ternopil region – 2,456, Vinnytsia region – 2,317, Zhytomyr region – 1,602, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,209 cases.

A total of 980 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 845 cases – Cherkasy region, 794 cases – Donetsk region, 682 cases – Kirovohrad region, 678 cases – Zaporizhia region, 642 cases – Chernihiv region, 522 cases – Mykolayiv region, 371 cases – Sumy region, 353 cases – Poltava region, 213 cases – Kherson region and 106 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 18, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 731 over July 17 to 58,842, and the number of deaths rose by eight over July to 1,485; at the same time, the number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 13.7%, and the number of new lethal cases deceased 2.6 times.

On July 17, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 847 over July 16 to 58,111, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 16 to 1,477; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.7%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 90.9%.