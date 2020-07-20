Ex-Acting Chair Of Ukravtodor Novak Detained In Poland On Suspicion Of Corruption

Former acting chairperson of the Ukravtodor state automobile roads agency, Slavomyr Novak, has been detained in the Republic of Poland on suspicion of corruption.

This follows from a statement by the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau of Poland, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The respective investigation is underway in cooperation with the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October 2016, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Novak as the acting chair of Ukravtodor.

On September 25, 2019, the Government dismissed him.