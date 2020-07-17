subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Passengers Will Be Able To Pay For Travel In Overland Public Transport By Bank Cards By October - Klitschko
17 July 2020, Friday, 17:36 13
Politics 2020-07-18T00:48:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Passengers Will Be Able To Pay For Travel In Overland Public Transport By Bank Cards By October - Klitschko

Passengers Will Be Able To Pay For Travel In Overland Public Transport By Bank Cards By October - Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
public transport, overland public transport, bank card

Passengers will be able to pay for travel in overland public transport by bank cards by October.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said that the necessary equipment is already ready.

"It is up to Oschadbank, which, as a state bank, must certify validators in order to be able to make payments with Visa and Mastercard. We expect that by October, Oschadbank will complete certification and passengers will be able to pay for travel in overland public transport with bank cards," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv does not plan to raise tariffs for travel in city electric transport.

Больше новостей о: public transport overland public transport bank card

Rada Creates 136 Enlarged Districts
Health Ministry To Double Number Of Coronavirus Testing By September
News
Passengers Will Be Able To Pay For Travel In Overland Public Transport By Bank Cards By October - Klitschko 17:36
Rada Creates 7 Enlarged Districts In Kyiv Region Instead Of Current 25 17:30
Rada Includes Kotsiubynske In Buchanskyi District Of Kyiv Region 17:27
Health Ministry To Double Number Of Coronavirus Testing By September 17:22
Rada Creates 136 Enlarged Districts 17:19
more news
Debate challenge – Bakhmatyuk invites Sytnyk to face off 10:43 Video
Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's Attempts To Aggravate Situation 13:06
Bulgaria Permits Ukrainian Flights From July 16 12:17
Cabinet To Divide Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange, And Red Zones And Introduce Restrictions Based On Situation In Specific Settlements – Presidential Office 17:58
Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month 18:00
more news
Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month 18:00
Rada Requires Candidates In Local Elections In Settlements With At Least 10,000 Voters To Join Parties, Lowers Deposit For Candidates 9-Fold 17:56
Cabinet To Divide Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange, And Red Zones And Introduce Restrictions Based On Situation In Specific Settlements – Presidential Office 17:58
Rada Appoints Former State Space Agency Chair Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister - Minister Of Industry 18:05
Border Guards Detain Bulgarian Citizen On Suspicion Of Violating Fire Safety Rules At Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa 18:08
more news
Passengers Will Be Able To Pay For Travel In Overland Public Transport By Bank Cards By October - Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok