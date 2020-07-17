Passengers Will Be Able To Pay For Travel In Overland Public Transport By Bank Cards By October - Klitschko

Passengers will be able to pay for travel in overland public transport by bank cards by October.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Klitschko said that the necessary equipment is already ready.

"It is up to Oschadbank, which, as a state bank, must certify validators in order to be able to make payments with Visa and Mastercard. We expect that by October, Oschadbank will complete certification and passengers will be able to pay for travel in overland public transport with bank cards," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv does not plan to raise tariffs for travel in city electric transport.