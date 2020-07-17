Rada Creates 7 Enlarged Districts In Kyiv Region Instead Of Current 25

The Verkhovna Rada created 7 enlarged districts in Kyiv region instead of the current 25.

238 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding draft resolution No.3650, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Bilotserkivskyi district (with the administrative center in Bila Tserkva), Boryspilskyi (with the center in Boryspil), Brovarskyi (with the center in Brovary), Buchansky (with the center in Bucha), Vyshhorodskyi (with the center in Vyshhorod), Obukhivskyi (with center in Obukhiv) and Fastivskyi (with a center in Fastiv) were created.

In total, the Verkhovna Rada created 136 enlarged districts instead of the current 490.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Cabinet of Ministers proposed the Verkhovna Rada to create 129 enlarged districts instead of 490 current ones, including 6 enlarged districts in Kyiv region instead of 25.

The Verkhovna Rada, unlike the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers, decided to create Brovarskyi district instead of Pereyaslavskyi and another Vyshhorodskyi district.