  • Rada Includes Kotsiubynske In Buchanskyi District Of Kyiv Region
17 July 2020, Friday, 17:27 13
Ukrainian news
Rada Includes Kotsiubynske In Buchanskyi District Of Kyiv Region

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, Kyiv region, enlarged districts, Kotsiubynske, Buchanskyi district

The Verkhovna Rada included the village of Kotsiubynske in Buchanskyi district of Kyiv region.

238 MPs voted for the adoption of the corresponding draft resolution No.3650, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By this decree, the Verkhovna Rada created 136 enlarged districts instead of the current 490, including 7 enlarged districts in Kyiv region instead of the current 25.

At the same time, the territory of the Kotsiubynska settlement territorial community is included in Buchanskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2018, the Kyiv City Council asked the Verkhovna Rada to consider joining the village of Kotsiubynske in Kyiv region to the capital, and earlier Kotsiubynske agreed to create an agglomeration with Kyiv.

In July 2020, the mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko reiterated his support for joining Kotsiubynske to Kyiv.

