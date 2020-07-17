subscribe to newsletter
  • Health Ministry To Double Number Of Coronavirus Testing By September
17 July 2020, Friday, 17:22
Politics 2020-07-18T00:48:18+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Health Ministry, Coronavirus, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, PCR test, ELISA, ELISA test, laboratory

The Ministry of Health intends to double the number of tests for coronavirus by September compared to current figures.

Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the future, we plan to maximize the capacity of our laboratory centers so that they increase the number of tests. Now we plan to double the number of tests that are being done today," he said.

Stepanov noted that the ministry plans to achieve such an increase in the number of tests carried out by September.

According to him, equipment for laboratories is being purchased for this purpose.

Work is also carried out with laboratory personnel.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, a total of 13,013 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 4.8% over July 14; at the same time, the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 6.3% over July 14 to 14,400.

Passengers Will Be Able To Pay For Travel In Overland Public Transport By Bank Cards By October - Klitschko
