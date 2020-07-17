subscribe to newsletter
  Restrictions On Passenger Traffic By 50% Of Provided Seats Exist Only In Regions With Difficult Epidemiological Situation - Stepanov
17 July 2020, Friday, 13:11 11
Ukrainian news
Restrictions On Passenger Traffic By 50% Of Provided Seats Exist Only In Regions With Difficult Epidemiological Situation - Stepanov

Даша Зубкова
Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that restrictions on passenger traffic by half of the seating places provided in a vehicle exist only in regions with a difficult epidemiological situation.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stepanov recalled that the rules for using transport during the quarantine period are clearly regulated.

In regions with a difficult epidemiological situation, the restriction of passenger traffic is 50% of the provided seats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company from July 16 started selling tickets for 100% of seats on long-distance trains traveling from Kyiv and back, this also applies to transit trains through Kyiv.

Ukrzaliznytsia has resumed running of 65 trains, which is more than half of the pre-quarantine number.

Since June 1, interregional passenger rail and road transportation, as well as long-distance train traffic, have been resumed in Ukraine.

