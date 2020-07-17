Shevchenko Declares UAH 14.6 Million Of Salary In Ukrgasbank For 2019 And Land Plot Owned By His Wife In Crimea

Shevchenko Declares UAH 14.6 Million Of Salary In Ukrgasbank For 2019 And Land Plot Owned By His Wife In Crime

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Kyrylo Shevchenko, among other things, declared UAH 14.594 million of salary in Ukrgasbank for 2019 and a land plot owned by his wife in Feodosia (Crimea).

This is evidenced by the data of his declaration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of the National Bank and his wife Yuliya Shevchenko own an apartment in Kyiv with an area of ​​304 square meters, in use - an apartment in Kyiv (72 square meters), home ownership (280 square meters) and a land plot in Kyivo-Sviatoshynskyi district (2,500 square meters).

Separately, the wife of the head of the NBU has a land plot in Feodosia (Crimea) with an area of ​​1,200 square meters.

In addition to his salary in Ukrgasbank, Shevchenko declared income from the alienation of real estate (UAH 13,316,940), payments in Ukrgasbank (UAH 173,439), an additional benefit (UAH 214,258) and interest in the amount of UAH 426,458, and others.

The head of the NBU also indicated in the declaration Loewe TV, cars (in use) Peugeot Partner 2016, Mercedes-Benz G 500 2012, Land Rover Range Rover 2013, as well as the Super Air Nautique G23 boat.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 16, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Kyrylo Shevchenko, board chairperson of the Ukrgasbank, as the head of the National Bank.

On July 3, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yakiv Smolii from the post of the head of the NBU.

Smolii was appointed to this post on March 15, 2018.