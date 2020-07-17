subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's Attempts To Aggravate Situation
17 July 2020, Friday, 13:06 54
Politics 2020-07-17T17:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's At

Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's Attempts To Aggravate Situation

Даша Зубкова
Russia, Defence Ministry, military exercise, Caucasus 2020

The Defense Ministry plans in September, at the time when Russia will conduct its Caucasus-2020 exercises, to conduct military exercises and check the combat readiness of the army to stop any attempts by Russia to exacerbate the situation or start large-scale hostilities.

Defense Minister Andrii Taran announced this during his speech in parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, during the period of the Russian exercises Caucasus-2020, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planning to hold the command-staff exercises Consolidation of Efforts 2020.

"It is planned to check the ability of the General Staff in the new structure to act in accordance with NATO standards, to check the ability to organize interaction with the command posts of the NATO Armed Forces... it is planned to conduct a combat readiness check, live firing, including from anti-aircraft missile systems, using aircraft, ground forces at our training areas in the south of the country," Taran said.

The Defense Ministry expects NATO representatives to be able to take part in the Ukrainian exercises.

"At the moment, we are developing a plan," the minister said.

According to him, these exercises will demonstrate the readiness of the Armed Forces to any attempts by Russia to exacerbate the situation or start large-scale military operations against Ukraine.

At the same time, he stressed that the Ministry of Defense does not note the real preparation of Russia for an armed offensive during the Caucasus-2020 exercises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have strengthened all types of intelligence, there is no threat of direct invasion of Russia.

Больше новостей о: Russia Defence Ministry military exercise Caucasus 2020

Cabinet Allows Defense Ministry To Pay In Advance ...
Ministry Of Defense Warns About Possible Russia’s ...
Biden Asked Poroshenko Not To Conduct Sabotage Ope...
Russia Conducting Military Training In Annexed Cri...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 76 To 6,689 On July 16 – Klitschko
Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's Attempts To Aggravate Situation
News
Health Ministry To Double Number Of Coronavirus Testing By September 17:22
Rada Creates 136 Enlarged Districts 17:19
Restrictions On Passenger Traffic By 50% Of Provided Seats Exist Only In Regions With Difficult Epidemiological Situation - Stepanov 13:11
Shevchenko Declares UAH 14.6 Million Of Salary In Ukrgasbank For 2019 And Land Plot Owned By His Wife In Crimea 13:10
Holos Passes Into Opposition 13:08
more news
SPF Sells Dnipro Hotel In Kyiv To Smartland For UAH 1.1 Billion 18:41
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:39
Bulgaria Permits Ukrainian Flights From July 16 12:17
Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's Attempts To Aggravate Situation 13:06
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii 18:37
more news
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii 18:37
Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month 18:00
Rada Requires Candidates In Local Elections In Settlements With At Least 10,000 Voters To Join Parties, Lowers Deposit For Candidates 9-Fold 17:56
Cabinet To Divide Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange, And Red Zones And Introduce Restrictions Based On Situation In Specific Settlements – Presidential Office 17:58
Rada Appoints Former State Space Agency Chair Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister - Minister Of Industry 18:05
more news
Holos Passes Into Opposition
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok