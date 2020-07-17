Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's Attempts To Aggravate Situation

Defense Ministry Plans To Hold Military Exercises In September And Check Readiness Of Army To Stop Russia's At

The Defense Ministry plans in September, at the time when Russia will conduct its Caucasus-2020 exercises, to conduct military exercises and check the combat readiness of the army to stop any attempts by Russia to exacerbate the situation or start large-scale hostilities.

Defense Minister Andrii Taran announced this during his speech in parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, during the period of the Russian exercises Caucasus-2020, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planning to hold the command-staff exercises Consolidation of Efforts 2020.

"It is planned to check the ability of the General Staff in the new structure to act in accordance with NATO standards, to check the ability to organize interaction with the command posts of the NATO Armed Forces... it is planned to conduct a combat readiness check, live firing, including from anti-aircraft missile systems, using aircraft, ground forces at our training areas in the south of the country," Taran said.

The Defense Ministry expects NATO representatives to be able to take part in the Ukrainian exercises.

"At the moment, we are developing a plan," the minister said.

According to him, these exercises will demonstrate the readiness of the Armed Forces to any attempts by Russia to exacerbate the situation or start large-scale military operations against Ukraine.

At the same time, he stressed that the Ministry of Defense does not note the real preparation of Russia for an armed offensive during the Caucasus-2020 exercises.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have strengthened all types of intelligence, there is no threat of direct invasion of Russia.