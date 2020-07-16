Bulgaria Permits Ukrainian Flights From July 16

The Health Ministry of the Republic of Bulgaria has prolonged the ban on entrance for tourists from the other countries, however, made an exception for a number of countries including Ukraine.

This follows from the respective order of the ministry dated July 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the order, the ban is not spread for the citizens of the European Union, Britain, Schengen Zone, Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Uruguay, and Ukraine.

At the same time, visitors from the said countries do not have to produce coronavirus test results or undergo any self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 10, the Health Ministry put Bulgaria on the red zone countries list.