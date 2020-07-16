subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
16 July 2020, Thursday, 12:17 31
Politics 2020-07-16T20:15:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Bulgaria Permits Ukrainian Flights From July 16

Bulgaria Permits Ukrainian Flights From July 16

Даша Зубкова
Bulgaria, tourists, travelling, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, Ukrainian tourists

The Health Ministry of the Republic of Bulgaria has prolonged the ban on entrance for tourists from the other countries, however, made an exception for a number of countries including Ukraine.

This follows from the respective order of the ministry dated July 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with the order, the ban is not spread for the citizens of the European Union, Britain, Schengen Zone, Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Uruguay, and Ukraine.

At the same time, visitors from the said countries do not have to produce coronavirus test results or undergo any self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 10, the Health Ministry put Bulgaria on the red zone countries list.

Больше новостей о: Bulgaria tourists travelling Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Ukrainian tourists

Bulgaria Extradites Handziuk Murder Suspect Levin ...
Odesa Toughens Quarantine Restrictions
5 Countries Ready To Receive Ukrainian Tourists - ...
List Of Countries Open To Ukrainian Tourists Expan...
Rada Requires Candidates In Local Elections In Settlements With At Least 10,000 Voters To Join Parties, Lowers Deposit For Candidates 9-Fold
Cabinet To Divide Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange, And Red Zones And Introduce Restrictions Based On Situation In Specific Settlements – Presidential Office
News
Border Guards Detain Bulgarian Citizen On Suspicion Of Violating Fire Safety Rules At Tokyo Star Hotel In Odesa 18:08
Rada Appoints Former State Space Agency Chair Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister - Minister Of Industry 18:05
Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month 18:00
Cabinet To Divide Regions Into Green, Yellow, Orange, And Red Zones And Introduce Restrictions Based On Situation In Specific Settlements – Presidential Office 17:58
Rada Requires Candidates In Local Elections In Settlements With At Least 10,000 Voters To Join Parties, Lowers Deposit For Candidates 9-Fold 17:56
more news
SPF Sells Dnipro Hotel In Kyiv To Smartland For UAH 1.1 Billion 18:41
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:39
Austria Prolongs Ban On Air Traffic With Ukraine Till August 14:14
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii 18:37
NACP Sends To Court 2 Administrative Cases Filed Against Zelenskyy For Failing To Declare Significant Changes In His Asset Status 18:33
more news
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii 18:37
43.7% Of Kyiv Residents Would Vote For Klitschko In Mayoral Election, 10.4% For Eurolab Owner Palchevskyi, 6.3% For Deputy Health Minister Liashko – Razumkov Center Poll 18:18
Lviv Permits Operation Of Kindergartens From July 17 14:23
NACP Sends To Court 2 Administrative Cases Filed Against Zelenskyy For Failing To Declare Significant Changes In His Asset Status 18:33
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:39
more news
Zelenskyy Opposes Extension Of Coronavirus Quarantine By More Than 1 Month
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok