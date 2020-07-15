subscribe to newsletter
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
As at July 15, six regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; over July 14, Rivne and Odesa regions were declared as corresponding to the criteria, Kharkiv region was declared as being non-compliant with the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (62.35%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Donetsk region (20.77) and Chernihiv region (17.77).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (18.66%), Zakarpattia region (13.40%), and Kharkiv region (11.19%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) was not met by Vinnytsia region (57.96%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 37.37%, the number of tests was 113.87 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive PCR-tests – 4.64%, and the incidence rate was 3.01%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

