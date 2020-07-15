After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii

Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kriklii claims that upon returning from Egypt and Albania, Ukrainians no longer need to undergo a 14-day observation or do a coronavirus test.

He announced this on his channel in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now, after returning from Egypt or Albania, one do not need to undergo a 14-day observation/self-isolation or do testing for COVID-19," Kriklii wrote.

He noted that this became possible after the Cabinet of Ministers changed the criteria for countries that belong to the red zone.

Kriklii also noted that Ukrzaliznytsia had already resumed about half of the passenger trains that ran before quarantine - 65 long-distance trains and 700 suburban ones.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early July, the Ministry of Health assigned Albania and Egypt to the red zone countries according to the epidemic situation.

This means that people who arrived from the countries of the red zone in Ukraine must undergo observation or self-isolation, in contrast to those who arrived from the countries of the green zone.