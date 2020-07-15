Lviv Permits Operation Of Kindergartens From July 17

On July 17, Lviv city authorities decided to resume operation of kindergartens from July 15.

This follows from a statement by the Lviv City Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The respective decision was taken at a meeting of the commission for emergency situations on July 14.

The commission also permitted operation of inclusive-resource centers of Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 500 kindergartens have been operating in the city of Kyiv since the withdrawal of the restrictions.

On July 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 836 over July 13 to 55,607, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 13 to 1,427; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose 31%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 7.1% over the respective number on July 13.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 15, there were 55,607 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,427 lethal cases; besides, 28,131 had recovered.

On July 14, a total of 836 coronavirus cases were registered, 977 people recovered, and 15 people died.

Therefore, on July 14, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (836 vs 977).

The share of new cases as at July 14 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 13.

As at the morning of July15, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,043, down 0.6% over July 14.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,425), Kyiv city (6,497), and Chernivtsi region (5,208).

Besides, Rivne region has recorded a total of 4,782 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,112 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,178, Kyiv region – 3,128, Volyn region – 3,117, Kharkiv region – 2,787, Odesa region – 2,314, Ternopil region - 2,292, Vinnytsia region – 2,194, Zhytomyr region – 1,550, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,155 cases.