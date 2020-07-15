Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 147 To 6,497 On July 14, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 126 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 147 To 6,497 On July 14, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 126 –

On July 14, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by a record of 147 over July 13 to 6,497, and the number of deaths rose by one to 126.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the number of newly-infected people registered on July 14 included 66 women aged 18-71; five girls aged 1-16; 73 men aged 18-85; and three boys aged 2-6.

Six medical workers fell ill on July 14.

On July 14, 29 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, the rest of the sick are staying in self-isolation.

On July 14, a total of 36 people recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, 2,160 residents of the city of Kyiv have recovered.

On July 14, the largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Shevchenkivskyi district – 27, Darnytskyi district – 22, and Desnianskyi district – 21.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 112 over July 12 to 6,350, and the number of deaths rose by one to 125.

On July 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 836 over July 13 to 55,607, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 13 to 1,427; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose 31%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 7.1% over the respective number on July 13.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 15, there were 55,607 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,427 lethal cases; besides, 28,131 had recovered.

On July 14, a total of 836 coronavirus cases were registered, 977 people recovered, and 15 people died.

Therefore, on July 14, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (836 vs 977).

The share of new cases as at July 14 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 13.

As at the morning of July15, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,043, down 0.6% over July 14.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,425), Kyiv city (6,497), and Chernivtsi region (5,208).