  • Austria Prolongs Ban On Air Traffic With Ukraine Till August
15 July 2020, Wednesday, 14:14 22
Politics 2020-07-15T19:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Austria Prolongs Ban On Air Traffic With Ukraine Till August

Austria Prolongs Ban On Air Traffic With Ukraine Till August

Даша Зубкова
plane, flight, Austria, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions

The Republic of Austria has decided to prolong the ban on flights from inter alia Ukraine until July 31.

The respective NOTAM has been provided by the Association of European Airlines, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry for Labour, Social Affairs, Health, and Consumer Protection of the Republic of Austria decided to prolong until June 30 the ban on flight inter alia from Ukraine.

On July 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 836 over July 13 to 55,607, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 13 to 1,427; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose 31%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 7.1% over the respective number on July 13.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 15, there were 55,607 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,427 lethal cases; besides, 28,131 had recovered.

News
