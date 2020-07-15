subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2 Days In Row, Up 31% To 836 On July 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 7.1% To 15 – Health Ministry
15 July 2020, Wednesday, 14:11 16
Events 2020-07-15T19:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2 Days In Row, Up 31% To 836 On July 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2 Days In Row, Up 31% To 836 On July 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 7.1% To 15 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 836 over July 13 to 55,607, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 13 to 1,427; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose 31%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 7.1% over the respective number on July 13.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 15, there were 55,607 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,427 lethal cases; besides, 28,131 had recovered.

On July 14, a total of 836 coronavirus cases were registered, 977 people recovered, and 15 people died.

Therefore, on July 14, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (836 vs 977).

The share of new cases as at July 14 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 13.

As at the morning of July15, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,043, down 0.6% over July 14.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,425), Kyiv city (6,497), and Chernivtsi region (5,208).

Besides, Rivne region has recorded a total of 4,782 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,112 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,178, Kyiv region – 3,128, Volyn region – 3,117, Kharkiv region – 2,787, Odesa region – 2,314, Ternopil region - 2,292, Vinnytsia region – 2,194, Zhytomyr region – 1,550, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,155 cases.

A total of 922 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 771 cases – Cherkasy region, 767 cases – Donetsk region, 674 cases – Kirovohrad region, 631 cases – Zaporizhia region, 624 cases – Chernihiv region, 494 cases – Mykolayiv region, 346 cases – Sumy region, 337 cases – Poltava region, 205 cases – Kherson region, and 97 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 638 over July 12 to 54,771, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over July 12 to 1,412; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.7%.

On July 12, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 612 over July 11 to 54,133, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 11 to 1,398; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.7% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 36.4%.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation...
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should ...
8,739 more COVID-19 patients recovered in Pakistan...
Lviv Permits Operation Of Kindergartens From July ...
SPF Sells Dnipro Hotel In Kyiv To Smartland For UAH 1.1 Billion
NACP Sends To Court 2 Administrative Cases Filed Against Zelenskyy For Failing To Declare Significant Changes In His Asset Status
News
SPF Sells Dnipro Hotel In Kyiv To Smartland For UAH 1.1 Billion 18:41
6 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 18:39
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii 18:37
NACP Sends To Court 2 Administrative Cases Filed Against Zelenskyy For Failing To Declare Significant Changes In His Asset Status 18:33
International Experts Not Advising To Introduce Online Media Regulation, Talking About National Council "Politicization" 16:16
more news
List Of Countries Open To Ukrainian Tourists Expanded Over Week From 23 To 25 - Foreign Ministry 18:08
India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus 18:57
Hungary Sets 14-Day Quarantine For Arrivals From Ukraine 19:02
Kyiv Court Of Appeal Uphold Arrest Of Kherson Regional Council Head Manher Suspected Of Ordering Assault On Public Activist Handziuk 18:06
Odesa Toughens Quarantine Restrictions 12:44
more news
Odesa Toughens Quarantine Restrictions 12:44
43.7% Of Kyiv Residents Would Vote For Klitschko In Mayoral Election, 10.4% For Eurolab Owner Palchevskyi, 6.3% For Deputy Health Minister Liashko – Razumkov Center Poll 18:18
Rada Legalizes Gambling 12:47
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2 Days In Row, Up 31% To 836 On July 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 7.1% To 15 – Health Ministry 14:11
Austria Prolongs Ban On Air Traffic With Ukraine Till August 14:14
more news
After Trip To Egypt And Albania Ukrainians Should Not Undergo Observation - Kriklii
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok