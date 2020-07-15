Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2 Days In Row, Up 31% To 836 On July 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 7.1% To 15 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2 Days In Row, Up 31% To 836 On July 14, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose

On July 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 836 over July 13 to 55,607, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 13 to 1,427; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose 31%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 7.1% over the respective number on July 13.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 15, there were 55,607 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,427 lethal cases; besides, 28,131 had recovered.

On July 14, a total of 836 coronavirus cases were registered, 977 people recovered, and 15 people died.

Therefore, on July 14, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (836 vs 977).

The share of new cases as at July 14 made 1.5% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 13.

As at the morning of July15, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,043, down 0.6% over July 14.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,425), Kyiv city (6,497), and Chernivtsi region (5,208).

Besides, Rivne region has recorded a total of 4,782 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 4,112 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,178, Kyiv region – 3,128, Volyn region – 3,117, Kharkiv region – 2,787, Odesa region – 2,314, Ternopil region - 2,292, Vinnytsia region – 2,194, Zhytomyr region – 1,550, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,155 cases.

A total of 922 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 771 cases – Cherkasy region, 767 cases – Donetsk region, 674 cases – Kirovohrad region, 631 cases – Zaporizhia region, 624 cases – Chernihiv region, 494 cases – Mykolayiv region, 346 cases – Sumy region, 337 cases – Poltava region, 205 cases – Kherson region, and 97 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 13, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 638 over July 12 to 54,771, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over July 12 to 1,412; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.7%.

On July 12, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 612 over July 11 to 54,133, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 11 to 1,398; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.7% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 36.4%.